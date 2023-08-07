A large group of people stand in front of a historic brown building

Held at the Women's 20th Century Club,  UGLA's fourth annual Scholarship Awards highlighted eight students who are active in social justice issues. It was also a fun social event for all ages.

Eagle Rock -- The November 1983 killing of a young gay man in Highland Park shocked gay and lesbian residents across Northeast L.A. But that fatal shooting of 24-year-old Bobby Brown outside a Figueroa Street gay bar also spurred the creation of the Uptown Gay and Lesbian Alliance.

This year, the Eagle Rock-based nonprofit known as UGLA celebrates 40 years of activism and bridge-building. The anniversary has been observed with donations to several local organizations and scholarships for high school students involved in social justice.

214 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.

214 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

Join The Eastsider 300

I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.

Tags

Load comments