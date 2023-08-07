Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Held at the Women's 20th Century Club, UGLA's fourth annual Scholarship Awards highlighted eight students who are active in social justice issues. It was also a fun social event for all ages.
Eagle Rock -- The November 1983 killing of a young gay man in Highland Park shocked gay and lesbian residents across Northeast L.A. But that fatal shooting of 24-year-old Bobby Brown outside a Figueroa Street gay bar also spurred the creation of the Uptown Gay and Lesbian Alliance.
This year, the Eagle Rock-based nonprofit known as UGLA celebrates 40 years of activism and bridge-building. The anniversary has been observed with donations to several local organizations and scholarships for high school students involved in social justice.
The students who spoke at the June scholarship ceremony gave pause to Carl Matthes, an Eagle Rock resident and long-time UGLA president. He reflected on how far gay and lesbian pride has come and how that umbrella now includes bisexual, transsexual, and transgendered communities.
“I graduated high school in 1955, and saying you were gay was the last thing I would have ever said at school,” explains Matthes, a classical musician.
In his living room, Matthes reads the opening of an essay written by scholarship recipient Shepherd Williams from Eagle Rock High: “I am a gay, mixed-raced, Korean-American transgendered man … coming out as transgender taught me that discomfort is a universal experience.”
Matthes puts the essay down. “Wow, that’s the difference between 1955 and 2023 … there seems to be an empowerment of these young people; they are more open about who they are. But they still face the same kind of criticism and barriers as people did back in the ‘50s,’ 60 and ‘70s. There still is a need for organizations like UGLA to support them.”
The attack on “woke culture,” protests at drag queen shows, and a potential overturning of gay marriage feel like setbacks, Matthes says.
The answer is a proactive community presence and forging partnerships, he said. UGLA was recently part of the National Night Out event held at the Los Angeles Police Museum and is sponsoring an upcoming “Concerts in the Park’ in Eagle Rock Park on August 13.
“It’s a nice mixture of things,” says Matthes about these social events, which are also club mixers/meetings. “We get to meet people in our community because it’s important to have personal connections. There's still a lot of work to do.”
