Upon arising, Rotundo breaks his months-long fast with a small meal.
I wear a floral dress. I carry rose petals and other native flowers in a small dish, bringing them outside to place in front of my old friend whom I haven't seen in months.
"Oh Buddy, so good to see you!" I exclaim to Rotundo, our 47-year-old desert tortoise who recently arose from his annual big sleep, aka brumation, aka reptilian-type hibernation. The big fellow had been slumbering in the dark since October, in a small electronics U-Haul box surrounded by newspaper. Across the West, desert tortoises are waking up to a new world.
I sit next to Rotundo with the floral offerings. He considers a purple phacelia and then stretches out his neck and with his sharp beak pulls the flower inside. Chomp, chomp, chomp. Then dandelion greens, rose petals and other blossoms. Later he will get a bath, soaking up water and life.
Husband Jim takes photos and videos to send to our daughter. The Waking of the Tortoise has been a long-time family tradition, a small ritual that on this warm and sunny Sunday, makes our backyard feel complete.
“Welcome to 2023, Rotundo!”
