Eagle Rock -- While worn from recent tenure as a group home for girls, and sandwiched by development, the Silverwood Mansion on Silver Oak Terrace maintains a regal air, glorious views, and some of the most fascinating history in Eagle Rock.
Once the only structure on the hillside, the stately Craftsman home sat atop a grand circle driveway that was accessed far below, on Yosemite Drive (then called Sycamore). In 1909, it was heralded as “one of the show places of Eagle Rock” by The Los Angeles Herald. A 1921 auction notice called it “a magnificent property for a gentleman’s suburban villa.”
The house was completed circa 1907 for lumberman Joseph Ringemann, but is best known for later owner, Francis B. “Daddy” Silverwood. Silverwood embodied the American dream, having risen from poor newsboy to esteemed haberdasher with his retail chain, Silverwood’s, in operation until 1992. Silverwood was a financial innovator and big-hearted philanthropist. In 1920, The Long Beach Telegraph identified Silverwood’s as “America’s oldest profit-sharing organization,” and Silverwood himself was nationally recognized for aiding young newsies by opening bank accounts for them.
When not dealing duds or championing waifs, Silverwood, ever gregarious, appeared in society pages, traveled the world, and wrote songs including “I Love You California,” adopted as the official state anthem in 1951. The art from the original 1913 sheet music includes that illustration of a bear hugging California, an image that’s appeared on everything from album covers to merchandise in recent years.
Silverwood acquired the mansion in about 1920, as his “honeymoon home.” His pre-marital “stag dinner” invitation featured an illustration of the house labeled “Happyland,” a play on the name of his bride, Happie. The marriage didn’t stick – they were together less than a year – but the name did. When the land surrounding the home was later sold as 91 properties on and around Oak Grove Drive, it was touted as “Silverwood’s Happyland.” Today, SurveyLA recognizes the historic residential district, constructed from 1924-8, as a significant example from the “early automobile era.”
While Silverwood was the home’s most famous resident, the most infamous was James M. Ferdon. Across Eagle Rock City, he was respected as an early developer responsible for commercial buildings and a Masonic Hall. Across the country, he was notorious as “The Great Fer-Don,” or “The Great Lavita,” or “The Great Pizaro,” or Quaker minister “Brother Paul,” for Ferdon was a medicine show man man who, according to Frank F. Parrello, co-author of the book “Pioneers of Eagle Rock,” was often wanted by the law. With a traveling medicine show Ferdon hawked his “cures”and “bloodless surgery” to the sick and feeble. He left Eagle Rock in 1914, but some of his buildings remain in the civic heart of town.
This summer, 115 years after it was built, the Silverwood Mansion went up for sale. The listing says it is a “great fixer opportunity” for “someone to restore this elegant home to its original glory.” With such history and great bones, the house is poised for a much-overdue return.
Michelle Madden, a writer, animal lover and author of “111 Places In Milwaukee That You Must Not Miss,” is based in Eagle Rock. Her Instagram: @m3timz
