Eagle Rock -- Six years after opening its first shop in Silver Lake, the owners of Muddy Paw Coffee have expanded, bringing their love of java and animals to Eagle Rock.

Muddy Paw Coffee’s second shop at 4610 Eagle Rock Blvd. is three times bigger than its Silver Lake location. It even has its own mini, private dog park and separate patio. The shop will host more fundraisers, educational events, such as “Ask the Trainer,” and comedy and jazz nights.

Despite the physical differences between the two coffee shops, the concept remains the same, said co-owner Natalia Aldacour, who opened the Muddy Paw Coffee shop in Silver Lake with husband Darren La Borie,

“’Have a cup, save a pup,’” she said, repeating her shop’s motto. “We are pet friendly and collaborate and work closely with the community.”

Opening the shop was far from easy. It took 18 months to obtain the necessary city and health department approvals and to convert the retail space into a cafe.

But it appears that all that effort was worth it based on the welcoming reception that Muddy Paw has received since a soft opening over Memorial Day weekend, Aldacour said. Customers kept repeating to her how lovely it is to have a place to enjoy a good cup of coffee with their pet.

“That was the whole idea, so we are so excited to have chosen Eagle Rock to invest and share our 25 years of roasting experience,” she said.

Their beans come from Port City Coffee Roasters, a Portsmouth, New Hampshire roaster run by La Borie’s brother. The beans are sourced from different parts of the world, from El Salvador to Kenya.

The new location will offer typical drinks like drip coffee, cappuccinos, cold brews, espressos and a few specialty drinks, like their popular “Coffee Mojito,” a big hit during summer months.

The couple said many people want to help animal welfare groups. But it’s not often easy to find all the information on how a donation is used.

“We make sure that our transactions are clear,” says Aldacour. “We can tell you who gets the funds and how its helps (food, neuter, spay, etc.). We wanted a place where people could learn about local organizations making an impact in their neck of the woods.”

In Eagle Rock, the café is working closely with Luxe Paws—a local organization that fixes kittens.

They expect to have their official grand opening of Muddy Paw Coffee in Eagle Rock on June 15. The café’s hours will be 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. everyday.