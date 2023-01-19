Eagle Rock - If all goes as planned, Creature's Plants & Coffee on Eagle Rock Boulevard will be the perfect place for anyone who ever visited a plant store and thought it might be a good place to relax and have a cup of coffee.
“The idea stems from wanting to create a community space which moves beyond the offerings of a utilitarian garden supply store,” said Hope Creature, who is currently in the process of constructing the shop. “Throughout my time working in plant shops and garden centers, I came to see how much customers wanted to linger and explore in this type of space - not just get in, buy what you came for, and get out.”
Having received her Certificate in Horticulture from UCLA, Creature has worked with plants in nurseries and retail settings for years before breaking ground on this store at the end of August.
“I am lucky enough to have the support of my dad,” Creature said, “who is a seasoned entrepreneur himself, and started his own company when he was around my age.”
The store will have separate managers for the coffee side and plant side of the business, all of it overseen by Creature. On the coffee side will be a rotation of seasonal pastries, snacks, and sweets.
“Creature's is about expanding the notion of what a plant nursery or coffee shop can be,” Creature said. “In marrying the two, I believe we have created a place for truly unique experiences to unfold.”
The store is slated to open this coming spring.
Creature's Plants & Coffee, 4958 N Eagle Rock Blvd.
Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.
