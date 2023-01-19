Creature's Plants & Coffee exterior view

Rendering by Dunsmuir Institute Architects.

Eagle Rock - If all goes as planned, Creature's Plants & Coffee on Eagle Rock Boulevard will be the perfect place for anyone who ever visited a plant store and thought it might be a good place to relax and have a cup of coffee.

“The idea stems from wanting to create a community space which moves beyond the offerings of a utilitarian garden supply store,” said Hope Creature, who is currently in the process of constructing the shop. “Throughout my time working in plant shops and garden centers, I came to see how much customers wanted to linger and explore in this type of space - not just get in, buy what you came for, and get out.”

