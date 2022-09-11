The field behind the Yosemite Recreation Center in Eagle Rock had a carnival vibe on a recent Saturday afternoon with games, inflatable slides and Hawaiian music.
Under an arc of colorful balloons, folks lined up to have a photo taken with Isabel Justin, a fixture at the rec center who was retiring after 33 years. Children and parents who experienced her non-nonsense yet fun approach to afterschool and camp programs came to send Justin off with memories and good wishes.
Among the activities that Justin oversaw – dancing, piano playing, crocheting, etc. – there’s one thing that she hopes will continue. “I taught them how to be a family instead of just coming here to be babysat.”
“She kept everyone in order, all the kids were assigned duties and they did it. Happily,” explains Isabel Banduro who was on hand with her 31-year-old son Yakshini Guerra who attended the Yosemite programs from third grade up. Banduro admits her son was “a little spicy” as a kid. “But,” she counters, “He’s not spicy anymore because he learned how to be good because of this lady.”
Jennifer Rockwell, Senior Director of Recreation for LA Recreation and Parks, says her department rarely throws retirement parties. But Justin has been a mainstay, training generations of counselors, teaching them how to work with children.
“Whenever we have kids we have trouble connecting with, she’s the one we reach out to,” said Rockwell who watched Justin receive hugs and pose for photos. “She’s the Mama Bear who can solve problems. We will miss her so much.”
This story appeared in the Good Reads Edition of our Sunday Digest newsletter. Sign up for the Sunday and Daily Digest (Monday-Friday) newsletter by clicking or tapping on the link below.
The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money.
Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community.
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.