Eagle Rock - A body was found this morning in the ruins of a 110-year-old hillside house destroyed by fire on Monday night, the L.A. Fire Department said.

The body of a deceased male was found at about 9:30 am in the heavily damaged home in the 1100 block of West Oak Grove Drive, said the LAFD.

"This remains an ongoing investigation by LAFD Arson Section and LAPD," said the fire department update. "The LA County Coroner/Medical Examiner's Office will determine cause of death and confirm identification. LAFD resources will remain on scene for an unspecified period to assist with the safe removal of remains.

The Oak Grove Fire broke out about 5:45 p.m. Monday at the two-story home. Nearby vegetation ignited but the fire did not spread to nearby homes.

It took more than 100 firefighters about two hours to knock down the blaze at the house, which "largely collapsed," said an LAFD spokesman.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Neighbors and relatives told firefighters an older man sometimes lives at the home and he could not be located on Monday night. But it's not known if the body found was that of the man.

Fire on my hill in Eagle Rock! Big explosion pic.twitter.com/nwDc4p409s — Susan Logoreci (@sooboo) November 10, 2020