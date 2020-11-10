Eagle Rock - A body was found this morning in the ruins of a 110-year-old hillside house destroyed by fire on Monday night, the L.A. Fire Department said.
The body of a deceased male was found at about 9:30 am in the heavily damaged home in the 1100 block of West Oak Grove Drive, said the LAFD.
"This remains an ongoing investigation by LAFD Arson Section and LAPD," said the fire department update. "The LA County Coroner/Medical Examiner's Office will determine cause of death and confirm identification. LAFD resources will remain on scene for an unspecified period to assist with the safe removal of remains.
The Oak Grove Fire broke out about 5:45 p.m. Monday at the two-story home. Nearby vegetation ignited but the fire did not spread to nearby homes.
It took more than 100 firefighters about two hours to knock down the blaze at the house, which "largely collapsed," said an LAFD spokesman.
Neighbors and relatives told firefighters an older man sometimes lives at the home and he could not be located on Monday night. But it's not known if the body found was that of the man.
Fire on my hill in Eagle Rock! Big explosion pic.twitter.com/nwDc4p409s— Susan Logoreci (@sooboo) November 10, 2020
#BREAKING: @LAFD has gone into defensive mode on a house/vegetation fire burning in #EagleRock. The home is fully involved in fire with crews working on exposures. #Sky2 overhead on #CBSLA. @LAFDtalk pic.twitter.com/mOeoC8wBZj— Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersTV) November 10, 2020
Smoke billowing from a fully engulfed home in #EagleRock. @LAFDcentral pic.twitter.com/msC2fVUXEP— christina heller (@CHellerTVNews) November 10, 2020
