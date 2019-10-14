Broken fire hydrant on Colorado Boulevard Eagle Rock
Photo by Kenneth Castillo

Eagle Rock -- Looks like there was some drama outside the Eagle Rock Plaza on Sunday afternoon after a broken hydrant sent water gushing into trees and the street.

Kenneth Castillo said he was told that a truck hit and broke the hydrant on Colorado Boulevard oat around 3 pm.

Thanks to Kenneth for sharing his photo.

Broken Eagle Rock fire hydrant on Colorado
Photo by Kenneth Castillo

Tags

Load comments