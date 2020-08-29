Eagle Rock - A team of firefighters from Glendale, Los Angeles and Pasadena quickly knocked down a brush fire this afternoon at the junction of the 2 and 134 freeways, the Los Angeles Fire Department reports.

The fire, which prompted the closure of traffic lanes, burned about an acre of brush near the transition road from the northbound 2 to the eastbound 134 before. The fire was declared contained at about 2 pm.

LAFD water dropping helicopters were joined by LAFD, Glendale FD and Pasadena FD ground crews.

No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

It's the third fire to break out near the freeway interchange in the past week. On Tuesday, a vehicle crash ignited a fire next to the freeway, and readers reported that a small grass fire was spotted near a homeless encampment last Saturday.