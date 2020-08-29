Eagle Rock - A team of firefighters from Glendale, Los Angeles and Pasadena quickly knocked down a brush fire this afternoon at the junction of the 2 and 134 freeways, the Los Angeles Fire Department reports.
The fire, which prompted the closure of traffic lanes, burned about an acre of brush near the transition road from the northbound 2 to the eastbound 134 before. The fire was declared contained at about 2 pm.
LAFD water dropping helicopters were joined by LAFD, Glendale FD and Pasadena FD ground crews.
No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
It's the third fire to break out near the freeway interchange in the past week. On Tuesday, a vehicle crash ignited a fire next to the freeway, and readers reported that a small grass fire was spotted near a homeless encampment last Saturday.
BRUSH FIRE ALERT: GFD is on scene of a half acre brush fire along the eastbound 134 near the 2 northbound on-ramp. Glendale, Pasadena and LA City are working together now to fully comtain. Please stay clear of the area. #mygfd pic.twitter.com/QazZmacVA8— Glendale Fire Department CA (@GlendaleFireCA) August 29, 2020
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.