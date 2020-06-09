El Sereno -- A brush fire scorched about two acres in this morning, the latest of several brushers to break out amid what forecasters call an elevated fire risk produced by hot weather and very dry conditions.

Firefighters sent to the 2100 block of North Soto Street near a radio transmission tower at about 5 a.m. extinguished the flames in about an hour and no structures were damaged.

About 7 a.m., authorities also said a three-acre brush fire was reported this morning near the 2300 block of Highland Avenue in the Hollywood Hills. The area is just northeast of the Hollywood Bowl. No structures are threatened.

Several blazes also broke out Monday:

* A fire scorched a small amount of brush in Elysian Park near Dodger Stadium at about 1 p.m., but was quickly extinguished.

* A brush fire broke out about 2:40 a.m. and scorched about an acre in Eagle Rock near 4701 North Townsend Ave. before being brought under control within about an hour, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

* A brush fire started about 12:35 a.m in El Sereno and scorched about an acre near 2608 North Eastern Ave.

* As winds kicked up on Sunday night, firefighters quickly extinguished a half-acre brush fire that broke out about 9 p.m. in El Sereno near 4500 N. Carter Drive.

Hot and dry conditions, with temperatures close to 100 and humidity levels expected to be a low 3 to 10 percent, were forecast across Los Angeles County.

National Weather Service forecasters said the conditions create an elevated fire danger, but the wind is not quite strong enough to warrant the issuance of red flag warnings, unlike on Monday.