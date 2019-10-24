Eagle Rock -- Firefighters made quick work this afternoon of a fire that scorched about two acres of grass and brush near the Eagle Rock Junior/Senior High School and the Yosemite Recreation Center.

The fire was reported at about 1:30 p.m. near the 1800 block of West Yosemite Drive, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. It took crews about 45 minutes to knock down the flames, despite what the agency called limited access to water in the area and low power lines complicating the effort.

Students sheltered in place during the fire, but no damage to the school was reported, nor were any injuries reported. Occidental College, located south of the high school, warned students and staff to stay away from the Fiji Hill area of the campus where the fire was burning.

A water-dropping helicopter doused flames on a nearby hillside area between the school and Occidental College, according to a video posted on Twitter.

This story was updated at 3:25 pm