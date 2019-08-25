Eagle Rock -- Firefighters battled a grass and brush fire that broke out this afternoon near the junction of the 2 and 134 freeways.

The L.A. Fire Department said the blaze, which was initially reported shortly after 4 pm, jumped to the north side of the 134 Freeway and into Glendale, where officials ordered an evacuation of the Glenoaks Canyon area. But the evacuation orders were to be lifted by 10 pm, allowing residents to return to the area.

No evacuations were ever ordered in Eagle Rock.

The fire had consumed about 30 acres of grass and brush but its forward progress had been stopped, the L.A. Fire Department said in an update at 7:35 pm. About 25% of the fire had been contained.

"Firefighters continue to make progress on the fire with no structures damaged and no injuries reported," said the LAFD.

At least 3 LAFD helicopters made continuous water drops.

Traffic was jammed on the 2 and 134 freeways during the late afternoon and early evening after officials shut down all lanes at several locations on both highways.

It appeared that the fire began near the southeastern area of the freeway interchange in Eagle Rock before it spread to the other side of the 134 Freeway and into the hills of Glendale.

Smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away, including from the stands at Dodger Stadium.

Fire season in LA. Could feel the heat through the windshields. Stay safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/kJoflZozSr — TZE CHUN (@thetzechun) August 26, 2019

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others