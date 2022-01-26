Eagle Rock -- Bowling balls. A silk LA Raider baby jacket. Pink patent leather Doc Martens. Lots of sugar packets. A patriotic lobster pin. Every episode of Sex in the City.

These are some of the items that have been offered for free at Buy Nothing Eagle Rock. It’s one of about 7,000 such groups and online communities, the vast majority on Facebook, in more than 40 countries around the world.

“It’s a phenomenon,” admits Brenda Arson, an administrator for BN Eagle Rock who first learned about the groups from her sister. “Passing along items to others freely is a great joy.”

Buy Nothing (BN) groups are found in just about every neighborhood – from Mount Washington to Echo Park, from Silver Lake to Atwater Village. One of the newest communities is in Glassell Park, which started last September.

Connecting with Community

Group administrators say the premise of BN is to give, receive, share and show gratitude – with no money ever being exchanged. They say you’ll experience a deeper connection with your neighbors and community by offering unwanted items.

And it can also help build community, members have found. That person who loves the set of dishes you want to give away “might be someone right around the corner that you have never met,” says Arson. “This is how we connect. This is how friendships are born.”

Indeed, the lockdown of 2020 witnessed an explosion in BN groups around the country. Folks stuck at home started the de-cluttering process but also found themselves yearning for human interaction.

Neighbors Helping Neighbors

In one case, a member of Arson’s group asked for help after she found out -- at the last minute -- that the baby she and her husband were adopting had to be picked up the next day. “And they barely had anything for a baby,” says Arson. Members came through with playpens, car seats, etc.

Likewise, the spirit of giving extends beyond items, says Cecilia Lee, administrator of Buy Nothing Glassell Park. Her members, for example, helped out a family with a 6-year-old starting chemotherapy. “They even organized bringing meals for the family,” she says. “Sometimes it’s not just stuff that’s given – it’s food, support, encouragement.”

Last year groups in Eagle Rock, Mt. Washington, Glassell Park and Highland Park hosted two collaborative trunk shows, swap meet-like events displaying free items. These well-attended gatherings had members – many who had only known each other online – meet their virtual friends face-to-face. More trunk events are planned in 2022.

“The BN community kept me sane during the pandemic lockdown,” explains Lee. “There are good people out there willing to give and share. It’s that sense of humanity that comes through.”