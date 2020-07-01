Eagle Rock - David and Daniel Juarez were born 90 seconds apart and have been together ever since.

Including now, standing jointly as co-valedictorians for Eagle Rock High School’s Class of 2020.

One may have been a little stronger in math in the beginning, and the other a little stronger in English, said their father, John Juarez, a financial advisor and divorce mediator. But both are now graduating at the top of their class with identical GPAs of 4.557.

"I don’t think we ever really competed," said David Juarez, the ever-so-slightly-younger of the two. "We just really helped and supported each other along the way."

Both are now heading off to Columbia University to focus on the sciences - and to try living apart, for a change.

“I think it’s more for like independent growth, and having a separate identity,” said Daniel Juarez, the elder twin, explaining why they each requested having different roommates.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

It was hard even for their father to tell them apart when they were growing up, John Juarez said. One twin might be a little more assertive, the other a little more passive. But then their personalities would switch, John said. Even as infants, they would complement each other. One would cry while the other slept, then visa versa.

The slight difference now, their father said, is that David is a little more likely to jump into a task spontaneously, while Daniel is more likely to sit back and figure out the rules first.

They went through high school taking all their classes together, including Advanced Placement English and Psychology, and community college courses in physiology and physics - sometimes putting in 12-hour days, a task made all the more exhausting, David said, because they were also still running cross-country.

Both are now thinking of majoring in the sciences - possibly biochemistry or molecular biology for Daniel, possibly biochemistry or ecology for David. Daniel said he also plans on continuing running when he gets to New York.

"I’m nervous," Daniel said, "but mostly excited."