Eagle Rock -- Kevin de León, a candidate Council District 14 race, has been forced the change the site of an upcoming Eagle Rock meet-and-greet following complaints by homeless activists, says the L.A. Times.

The activists took issue with the location of the event at the home of Eagle Rock businessman and chamber president Michael Nogueira, whose adult son, Daniel Nogueira, was accused of trying to set a homeless encampment on fire last summer. That blaze turned into a 45-acre brush fire that scorched the hills near the 2 and 134 freeway interchange.

Daniel Noriega, who lives with his father, has not been charged with any crime but a homeless activist Jane Nguyen told the Times that de León was "tone deaf to the increasing violence that unhoused Angelenos are facing” by holding the event at the Nogueira home.

A León spokesman said the meet-and-greet was being moved away in part from Nogueira's home "because we get a sense there might be attacks on his family."

The Council District 14 candidates who will appear on the March 3 primary ballot are: