Eagle Rock -- Kevin de León, a candidate Council District 14 race, has been forced the change the site of an upcoming Eagle Rock meet-and-greet following complaints by homeless activists, says the L.A. Times.
The activists took issue with the location of the event at the home of Eagle Rock businessman and chamber president Michael Nogueira, whose adult son, Daniel Nogueira, was accused of trying to set a homeless encampment on fire last summer. That blaze turned into a 45-acre brush fire that scorched the hills near the 2 and 134 freeway interchange.
Daniel Noriega, who lives with his father, has not been charged with any crime but a homeless activist Jane Nguyen told the Times that de León was "tone deaf to the increasing violence that unhoused Angelenos are facing” by holding the event at the Nogueira home.
A León spokesman said the meet-and-greet was being moved away in part from Nogueira's home "because we get a sense there might be attacks on his family."
The Council District 14 candidates who will appear on the March 3 primary ballot are:
- RAQUEL ZAMORA Mother/Educator/Businesswoman
- CYNDI OTTESON Mother/Organizer/Businesswoman
- KEVIN DE LEÓN Teacher/Environmental Policymaker
- JOHN JIMENEZ Nonprofit Organization Executive
- MÓNICA GARCÍA School Board Member
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.