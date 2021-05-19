Eagle Rock - City Councilmember Kevin de León wants more time to study a proposed bus rapid transit (BRT) route through the neighborhood, a plan that would reduce much of Colorado Boulevard to one car lane each way, the Boulevard Sentinel reported.

In a public statement, de León asked Metro to hold more “in-person meetings that allow the community to understand the options before them…,” and to develop an alternative plan that includes two lanes of traffic in each direction, bike lanes, medians and curb extensions.

The passage through Eagle Rock is part of a proposed dedicated bus route between North Hollywood and Pasadena. At a meeting last April, a spokesman for Metro said more than half the comments from the community over the environmental impact draft for the route just talked about the Eagle Rock section.

De León’s proposed delay would push any decision on the Eagle Rock BRT at least into the summer, the Sentinel said.

The Los Angeles Times has editorialized against de León’s action, noting that Metro had already incorporated suggestions from a neighborhood group’s Beautiful Boulevard plan.

“… Activists in Eagle Rock are understandably worried that the delay is an attempt to undermine the Beautiful Boulevard concept in favor of a car-centric view of the streets,” the Times wrote

