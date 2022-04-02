Eagle Rock: Councilman Kevin DeLeon came out in favor of reducing the number of traffic lanes on a section of Colorado Boulevard to one in each direction as part of an express bus service, reports Streetsblog.
Last year, DeLeon urged Metro to keep two traffic lanes in each direction.
A section of Colorado is included in an 18-mile Bus Rapid Transit line that's set to run between the North Hollywood Metro Station to the L Line in Old Town Pasadena.
