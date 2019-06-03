EAGLE ROCK - Councilman Jose Huizar wants to limit the time large trucks can leave their engines idling while parked on city streets in response to complaints from Eagle Rock residents.

The councilman introduced the proposal after the Pasadena Star-News reported that dump trucks and construction vehicles idling along Colorado Boulevard in Eagle Rock seem to be connected to the 100 West Walnut project in Pasadena.

While Pasadena strictly forbids construction vehicles from staging and idling on its public streets, Los Angeles does not have such a rule. So some trucks have sat in Eagle Rock instead, hindering traffic and making it harder to drop off kids at a neighborhood elementary school, according to the Star News.

The Eagle Rock Neighborhood Council’s land use committee asked L.A. city officials to pass a moratorium on semi-truck parking, staging or idling on Figueroa Street and Colorado Boulevard. The committee also wants the city to implement or increase fines on developers for the truck parking - fines that have to be at least as tough as the ones in Pasadena.

Huizar's City Council motion seeks to place limits on idling trucks across the city -- not just Eagle Rock.

If adopted by the full City Council, the City Attorney and Department of Transportation would be directed to draft an ordinance to restrict the parking of commercial and/or construction vehicles "from, parking and idling for extended periods of time."

In addition, signs warning drivers about construction vehicle parking restrictions would be posted along Colorado Boulevard between North Figueroa Street and the city boundary with Pasadena.

Huizar's motion will first be reviewed by City Council's Transportation Committee before it eventually heads to the full council for a vote.