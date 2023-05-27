Eagle Rock: RVs, campers and other oversized vehicles would be prohibited from parking overnight  on several streets in the neighborhood under a motion from City Councilman Kevin de León. Vehicles more than 22 feet long or more than seven feet high would not be allowed to park overnight in the following areas:

  • Yosemite Drive between Eagle Rock Boulevard and Ellenwood Drive
  • Ellenwood Drive between Yosemite Drive and Colorado Boulevard
  • Fair Park Avenue between Eagle Rock Boulevard and Ellenwood Drive
  • Merton Avenue between Eagle Rock Boulevard and Ellenwood Drive
  • Neola Street between N. Figueroa Street and Genevieve Avenue
  • Oak Grove Drive between N. Figueroa and Wiota Streets
  • Eagle Rock View Drive from the dead end to Patrician Way

