Eagle Rock -- Pet owners like Johana Cabrera are more cautious about walking their four-legged friends through the Eagle Rock Recreation Center amid tensions over unleashed dogs.

Last summer, the family's 6-month-old German Shepard, Nova, crossed paths with two unleashed pit bulls. The dogs were playful and not aggressive. But Nova suffered a tiny puncture wound in the leg.

Johana said the owners treated Nova’s wounds with a first aid kit. After a couple days of cleaning with hydrogen peroxide, Nova’s leg was fully healed.

Still, the incident made Cabrera wary.

“My concern is, whether it's my dog or other dogs, we don't want them to be approached since we don't know their reaction toward each other,” she said. “We kind of stopped taking her as often as we were.”

As more residents complain about dog owners who don’t leash their pets, park officials are looking to crack down and issue tickets with the help of animal services and police officers.

The Eagle Rock Recreation Center, the neighborhood’s largest park, includes recreational facilities, playing fields and walking paths. In 2019, a dog park was added near Figueroa Street after years of planning.

Pets can roam off- leash within the fenced-in dog park. But outside the one-acre dog park, leashes must be on at all times.

However, many pet owners avoid the enclosed dog park section since it can quickly become crowded. Instead, they head to nearby grassy areas and dirt trails.

“Dogs on Leash” signs and “Dogs Must Remain On Leash At All Times” banners have been posted across the grounds of the recreation center. The signs, though, don’t always stay posted.

Six large banners lasted about a month “before they were taken down or torn down by, I'm guessing, angry dog owners,” said recreation center facilities director Benjamin Juarez during a March 1 meeting of the Eagle Rock Neighborhood Council.

With spring sports starting up soon, park officials also face the challenge of keeping pets off the field and away from players. Last year, “we were having a problem with dogs running up on baseball players and little kids,” Juarez said to the board. One woman was bitten.

The next step, Juarez said, is to ticket pet owners for violating leash laws. “We really don't want to do that. We don't want to take it that far.”

The National Public Library of Medicine found that “antagonistic encounters” between two dogs are reduced when both animals are leashed compared to just one.

Juarez said the council plans to discuss the issue more at a future board meeting.

Some dog owners like Hannah Elder are not thrilled by the thought of being ticketed for not complying with park rules but are sympathetic.

“I don't like the idea, but I understand,” said Elder, using a leash to walk her dog on a recent morning at the recreation center. “I think if your dog is off-leash, you should have accountability and own up to that.”

UT Community News, produced by Cal State L.A. journalism students, covers public issues on the Eastside and South L.A.