Eagle Rock resident Patrick Quinn with his new cocktail napkins book "Bar Keeps" at Wacko in Los Feliz

Eagle Rock - Some people collect coffee mugs, while others have an affinity for comic books. Patrick Quinn? He collects cocktail napkins.

“It’s a pretty obscure thing,” admitted Quinn over beverages at Unincorporated Coffee Roasters in Eagle Rock. His family moved to Highland Park in 1977 when he was 12, and in looking to move back to the area, he and his wife purchased a home in Eagle Rock 18 years ago.

