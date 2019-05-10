Firefighters on rooftop 1400 block of N. Mt. Pleasant Avenue

Firefighters spotted on the rooftop of the hillside home

 Kevin Kuzma

EAGLE ROCK -- Firefighters knocked down a fire that broke out this afternoon in the basement of a home, said the L.A. Fire Department.

The fire, which was reported shortly after 2 pm in the 1400 block of Mt. Pleasant Street, was extinguished in about 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was unknown, said the LAFD.

