EAGLE ROCK -- Firefighters knocked down a fire that broke out this afternoon in the basement of a home, said the L.A. Fire Department.
The fire, which was reported shortly after 2 pm in the 1400 block of Mt. Pleasant Street, was extinguished in about 20 minutes.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was unknown, said the LAFD.
