Eagle Rock -- Diners at the Rock’n Egg Cafe on Eagle Rock Boulevard know Carlos Morales as the guy who manages employees and deals with payroll. But in boxing circles, the restaurant manager is known as Carlos “The Solution” Morales, who has 19 wins in his professional fighting career, with four losses and four draws.

On Friday, the 30-year-old Highland Park resident has a lightweight match against Jorge Linares at the Honda Center in Anaheim - and it’s kind of a big deal.

Morales has not been working at the breakfast cafe and burgeoning sandwich spot for a few weeks, training for a boxing match that could give his boxing career a huge boost.

Where this could lead in the long-run is “hopefully a world title,” Morales said recently as he prepared for a day of training out at his gym, C M Boxing Stables in Alhambra. “We won’t know until we pass this test.”

His opponent is a high-stakes prize. With a record of 46-5-0 and 28 KOs, the 34-year-old Linares has won world titles as a lightweight, junior lightweight and featherweight. That streak ended when he moved up to junior welterweight, losing in a first-round knockout against Pablo Cesar Cano.

Linares needs a comeback. Morales needs a break.

“This is an older fighter trying to get his last ‘I’m still relevant’” match, said Rod Davis, who is Morales’ boxing manager and also owner of Rock’n Egg and Nick’s Cafe near Chinatown. "Carlos is trying to get recognition. Whoever wins this fight continues."

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Morales describes his opponent as a power boxer, with fast combinations and “scary power.” Currently, Morales is practicing putting pressure on the opponent.

“Boxers don’t like pressure,” he said.

When he’s not training, Morales, who is the father of three children, is usually at the Rock’n Egg about four hours a day. He first went to work for Davis as a server at Nick's Cafe in 2011, and worked his way up to where he began managing Rock’n Egg in 2018, after they took over that site from Auntie Em’s restaurant.

When he's at work at Rock'in Egg, that's exclusively what he thinks about, he said - the restaurant. His greatest challenge there is managing employees.

But as a boxer, he said, his biggest challenge is training. Two hours a day in the gym in the morning, including grueling sparring matches, with trainers in both corners barking advice in English and Spanish. Then Morales goes home to rest before going out running.

He needs to weigh 135 pounds at the time of the match. On this particular training day a coupe of weeks back, he was still 10 pounds over.

He will return to work sometime after Feb. 14.