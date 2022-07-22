Glen-Rock Car Wash

Eagle Rock - Glen-Rock Car Wash, which has loomed over Colorado Boulevard for more than 50 years, has shut down and been fenced off. The facility will reopen after an extensive remodel but apparently without its current workers. 

The last day of work was scheduled for July 17, according to a copy of an apparent layoff notice circulated on social media over the weekend. There was no indication they would be rehired once the car wash reopened. 

Assistant Editor

Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.

