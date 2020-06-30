Farewell to June!

Welcome to this week's issue of Biz Buzz. We're getting down to business before we start preparing for 4th of July fun.

-- Brenda Rees, Biz Buzz Editor

Contact me at brenda@TheEastsiderLA.com

One needle at a time At ERCA Clinic

Fewer Barcaloungers in the darkened room await patients at Eagle Rock Community Acupuncture (ERCA) these days. But owner Valerie Brown is thankful that her clinic – which reopened in early May as an essential business – continues to employ the ancient medical practice to address modern ailments.

“I’m so happy to be back,” she says. “The business is yielding enough to keep me going for now.”

Unique challenges face community acupuncture clinics, a business model that started around 2000 at a Portland clinic; today about a dozen exist in Los Angeles County.

Unlike traditional acupuncture settings (where practitioners treat patients in private rooms) community acupuncture involves a communal setting where multiple patients receive treatments simultaneously; it’s a more affordable experience as you relax (and possibly snooze) next to neighbors as needles sway on arms, foreheads, knees and feet. A typical community acupuncture treatment costs about $45; compare that to a private session that can range from $75-$180 per session.

With today’s social distancing directive, shared communal experiences are few to be found – and new protocols mean new configurations and procedures for health clinics such as ERCA.

Brown has increased space between treatment chairs, reduced the overall number of chairs and has tacked on $5 increase per treatment to cover lost revenue.

Current patients are requesting treatments for ongoing pains and aches, says Brown; she’s offering three new treatment packages in response to clients requesting help for dealing with extra anxiety and stress.

Looking ahead, Brown tries to be realistic about how money will flow in 2020. She’ll continue to look for ways to tighten her operating expenses (maybe downsizing hours?) and keep her business safe for clients and employees.

“I can’t squeeze any more money of out of people coming here,” she admits. “We will just play it day by day.”

What to know about returning to work

With the state loosening restrictions, Los Angeles employees are being called back to offices, storefronts and more. But some workers are reluctant to return; many have questions about safety procedures and legality, especially those with health conditions, child care issues and more.

The Los Angeles Times created an informative Q & A for employees who have concerns about returning to work. Go here to read

A free fresh coat of paint

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

The LA Mayor’s Office is partnering with the Painter’s and Allied Trades District #36 to provide free paint and repairs to small businesses affected by the recent civil unrest. If the interior or exterior of your business was defaced during the demonstrations, complete this application as soon as possible. Applications are processed on a first come, first served basis with proof of damages. Deadline to be announced.

Expanding L.A. Al Fresco?

Many restaurants have been able to set up dining areas along sidewalks and in private parking lots because of a temporary relaxing of public health rules about eating outdoors through the L.A. Al Fresco program,. The program is now considering expanding outdoor seating options to include street parking spaces (aka parklets) and by either a partial or full street closure. The program is currently collecting information to gauge interest from restaurants, groups of restaurants and entities, such BIDs, Business Association and Chambers of Commerce.

Go here for more information about L.A. Al Fresco and to submit interest in this possible expansion.

Don’t get short-changed

Finding your cash registers a little short on coin these days? Blame it on COVID.

Since March, the U.S. Mint has reduced coin production to protect the health of its employees, which has resulted in a nationwide circulating coin shortage. Rolls of nickels, dimes, quarters and pennies are running low at banks across the country; even the Federal Reserve is rationing supplies.

According to Coin Update, in 2020 production to date of cents is 2.672 billion compared to over seven billion last year; remember we are only halfway through the current year.

Some small businesses that typically have transactions involving cash with coin returns and/or tips – like bars and restaurants – are having a hard time getting their hands on pocket change. That nickel you find on the street may be more valuable than you think.

That’s it for this issue!

Have a safe July 4 weekend and we will be back next week with more Biz Buzz.

-- Brenda Rees

Connect With Your Chamber of Commerce

Atwater Village Chamber of Commerce

Eagle Rock Chamber of Commerce

East Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce

Echo Park Chamber of Commerce

Silver Lake Chamber of Commerce