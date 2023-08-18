A metal dinosaur on grass with an orange in its mouth

Tripp the Dinosaur was stolen from his Eagle Rock front yard about three weeks ago.

Eagle Rock -- Three weeks ago, Hill Drive’s most famous resident was stolen, but thanks to vigilant neighbors, “Tripp,” the metal dinosaur, has returned home.

For about a year, the red-stained dino in Mark Rhein and husband Warren Brodine’s front yard delighted all who walked or drove past. “We’d find grass or fruit in his mouth,” says Brodine about treats left by children.

