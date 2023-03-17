Eagle Rock -- The Eagle Rock Dog Park is a mess this week after a large tree fell across the grounds, which were flooded after recent rains.
The park in the approximately 21-acre Eagle Rock Recreation Center off Figueroa Street near the 134 Freeway has been closed, according to one reader. There's no word if anyone was injured.
The Eastsider has asked the recreation and parks department to find out when it might reopen and get more details about the extent of the damage.
A nearby playground that is being renovated was also flooded.
Readers have noted that the dog park, which sits in a bowl-like location, has frequently flooded after heavy rains.
After several years of planning, the one-acre dog park with artificial turf opened in 2019. The city allocated $1.3 million for construction.
187 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution.
Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023.
Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.