Eastside 911 Crime collage placeholder

Eagle Rock -- A man was wounded this afternoon in a shooting on Colorado Boulevard. 

The victim was shot about 5:35 p.m. in the 1900 block of Colorado Boulevard and taken from the scene to a hospital, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

His condition was not immediately available, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Two male suspects were seen fleeing the location southbound in a white Honda Pilot SUV, police said.

Fox11 reported that Colorado Boulevard was shutdown between Glen Iris and Highland View avenues during the police investigation. 

Tags

Load comments