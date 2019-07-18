Eagle Rock -- A man was wounded this afternoon in a shooting on Colorado Boulevard.
The victim was shot about 5:35 p.m. in the 1900 block of Colorado Boulevard and taken from the scene to a hospital, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.
His condition was not immediately available, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Two male suspects were seen fleeing the location southbound in a white Honda Pilot SUV, police said.
Fox11 reported that Colorado Boulevard was shutdown between Glen Iris and Highland View avenues during the police investigation.
