Eagle Rock -- A wildfire that had burned 45 acres, forced temporary evacuations in Glendale and prompted freeway closures was 100% contained, officials said this afternoon.

Firefighters from the Los Angeles Fire Department, Los Angeles County Fire Department and Glendale Fire Department will remain on scene to assure there are no flare-ups as they work on full containment, according to the LAFD.

Flames erupted Monday afternoon and were snuffed out by water drops. It was one of several interior hotspots crews have doused amid continuing mop-up operations, officials said.

The transition road from the northbound Glendale Freeway to the westbound Ventura Freeway remained closed through Tuesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One firefighter was injured battling the blaze, but the extent of the injury was unclear. No buildings burned and no civilian injuries have been reported, according to the LAFD.

The fire began 4:09 p.m. Sunday near the 2900 block of Colorado Boulevard, near the junction of the 2 and 134 freeways in Eagle Rock. The fire spread to the north side of the 134 Freeway and slowly backed its way toward homes in the area.

Smoke from the fire could be seen across a wide area, including from Dodger Stadium, where the Dodgers were playing the New York Yankees.

Five water-dropping helicopters were deployed, and additional ground forces were sent to the scene. More than 200 firefighting personnel were assigned to the effort at the height of the fire, which prompted evacuations of the Glenoaks Canyon area in Glendale and numerous freeway closures.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the LAFD.