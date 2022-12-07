Eagle Rock - The fire station nearest a deadly house fire last Friday was closed because a staff member was absent, according to a fire department spokesperson.
Concerned residents who contacted The Eastsider were told by neighbors that no one picked up the phone at Eagle Rock's Station 42 that morning, and those who called 911 were put on hold, and never got through.
"We cannot respond with less than four people in a fire engine,” Scott said. He said the station has since been fully staffed.
The engines that responded came from Highland Park -- Station 55 on York Boulevard, which is 2.1 miles away from the fire -- and Station 12 on Figueroa Street, 2.4 miles away, according to Google Maps.
While the stations were farther away, fire crews nonetheless managed to arrive at the scene within six minutes of being dispatched, Scott said. Scott said the 911 call came in at 8:05 a.m., firefighters were dispatched at 8:06, and crews were on the scene at 8:12.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze at a single-story home in about a half-hour after arrival, and prevented it from spreading to other homes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The four occupants got out. But one of them then went back in, and died in the fire, Nicholas Prange of the LAFD said in a statement.
“The temporary closure of Engine 42 was irrelevant to the fatality since all four residents had initially escaped the home,” Scott added, “but one chose to run back into the burning building for personal belongings. That individual never came back out.”
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Scott said space heaters were found inside the building.
Scott said heater cords should not be cracked or frayed, that heaters should be placed on a hard, level surface, that a three-foot radius around them should be kept clear, and that heaters should have an automatic shutoff.
Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.
