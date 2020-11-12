Eagle Rock - A man whose body was found in the rubble of a 110- year-old hillside house in Eagle Rock that was destroyed by a fire earlier this week was identified today.

The man was identified by the Los Angeles County coroner's office as 81-year-old John Shaffran.

The fire broke out about 5:45 p.m. Monday at the two-story home in the 1100 block of West Oak Grove Drive. The body of a deceased male was found the morning after by fire crews searching the ruins.

Neighbors and relatives told firefighters an older man sometimes lived at the home.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Fire on my hill in Eagle Rock! Big explosion pic.twitter.com/nwDc4p409s — Susan Logoreci (@sooboo) November 10, 2020