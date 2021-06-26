Eagle Rock -- A driver who was trapped in his vehicle was hospitalized and in critical condition following a freeway collision.

The crash occurred at 2:30 a.m. Saturday on the eastbound 134 Freeway near the 2 Freeway, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey, where a vehicle smashed into a utility trailer.

The victim will be taken to a regional trauma center when firefighters free him, Humphrey said.

No other injuries were reported and the cause of the crash is under investigation, Humphrey said