Eagle Rock -- Firefighters quickly extinguished a garage fire this morning before it spread to a home and other nearby buildings, said the L.A. Fire Department.
The fire in the 5300 block of north Kincheloe Drive was reported at about 6:30 am.
The burning detached garage was located behind the home at the back of the property.
No injuries were reported, and the cause of the blaze is not known.
