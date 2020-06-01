Eastside 911 fire placeholder

Eagle Rock -- Firefighters quickly extinguished a garage fire this morning before it spread to a home and other nearby buildings, said the L.A. Fire Department.

The fire in the 5300 block of north Kincheloe Drive was reported at about 6:30 am.

The burning detached garage was located behind the home at the back of the property. 

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the blaze is not known.

