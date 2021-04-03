Eastside 911 fire placeholder
The Eastsider

Eagle Rock - Paramedics rushed two people to a hospital this morning with complaints of smoke exposure from an attached garage fire at a two-story home.

Firefighters dispatched at 10:15 a.m. to 2800 block West Delevan Drive had the blaze out within 20 minutes of their arrival, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Two adults were taken to an area hospital in fair condition with complaints of smoke exposure. They were two of seven people -- five adults and two children -- who were displaced by the fire, Humphrey said.

"Their need for placement assistance has yet to be determined," he said.

No other injuries were reported.

The fire briefly spread to some exterior vegetation and debris. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

