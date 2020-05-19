Eagle Rock - Eagle Rock High School is mourning the death of a 12th-grade student, Juan Hernandez, who died over the weekend.
The cause of death was identified on a Go Fund Me page as "an accident."
No other details of the accident were provided. However, The Tulare County Coroner's office reported that a 17-year-old from Los Angeles with the same name drowned Sunday while swimming in the Tule River rapids.
The victim lived on a street that is located on the border of Eagle Rock and Glassell Park, according to information from the coroner.
ABC Action News, citing the Tulare County Sheriff, said that the victim was pulled out of "The Stairs," a dangerous white-water rapids section of the river that has been site of numerous drowning. He was taken to a hospital where he died.
The Eastsider is trying to confirm whether the drowning victim was the Eagle Rock high student.
The online fundraiser for Hernandez had already collected more than $16,000 by Tuesday afternoon.
"He was always being as helpful as he possibly could when his friends or anyone needed it," the Go Fund Me page stated.
Update: The L.A. Times reports that Hernandez was a kicker on the school football team as well as a soccer player.
