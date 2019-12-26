Eagle Rock -- Firefighters battled flames in a two-story hillside home early this morning, authorities said.

The fire was reported at 3:41 a.m on the 2000 block of West Norwalk Avenue, Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said.

The second floor was fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived, Stewart said.

The 26 firefighters assigned to the blaze put it out in 51 minutes, including time spent finding and putting out small pockets of fire, she said.

No injuries were reported, Stewart said