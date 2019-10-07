Eagle Rock -- One of the oldest businesses in Northeast Los Angeles is closing, according to the Boulevard Sentinel.
Eagle Rock Lumber and Hardware, established in 1912 by the Swanson family, has been on a month-to-month lease since 2009 with the landlord, Solheim Senior Community, which bought the Fair Park Avenue property in 2006 with the idea of eventually expanding their facility.
“It’s just time,” current owner Kevin Strauch told the Boulevard Sentinel.
Eagle Rock Lumber and Hardware is closing for good on Oct. 11.
Solheim Senior Community Center is also one of Eagle Rock's oldest businesses, having been founded in 1924 as a “cozy Christian home to rest when the sun goeth down for worthy aged Norwegians,” according to historical information posted on the center's website.
The Eastsider has contacted Solheim to find out what their immediate plans are for the Eagle Rock Lumber property.
