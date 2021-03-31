Eagle Rock - A 27-year-old man has been charged with arson and assault with a deadly weapon stemming from an August 2019 fire that was set near a homeless encampment before burning 45 acres of brush and forcing the closure of the 2 and 134 freeways.

Daniel Michael Nogueira, the son of Eagle Rock Chamber of Commerce President Michael Nogueira, is set to be arraigned April 14, according to Ricardo Santiago of the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Nogueira is charged with one felony count each of use of a destructive device and explosive to injure or destroy and arson of a structure or forest, along with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon involving a "firework mortar" involving two alleged victims, according to the criminal complaint filed March 22.

Nogueira -- who lived in Eagle Rock at the time -- was arrested by Los Angeles Police Department detectives less than a week after the Aug. 25, 2019, blaze, authorities said. Jail records show that he was subsequently freed on $1 million bail the day after his arrest.

Daniel Nogueira faces up 10 years in prison if convicted

He could face up to 10 years and four months in state prison if convicted as charged, according to the District Attorney's Office.

It took firefighters two days to fully contain the wildfire, which wound up jumping the Ventura (134) Freeway and threatened some homes, although none ultimately burned. The blaze sent a large plume of smoke visible across the basin, and forced the closure of stretches of the Ventura (134) and Glendale (2) freeways.

Authorities said the fire started near a homeless encampment adjacent to the Glendale Freeway. Nogueira and another man were accused of throwing a firework at the encampment, and were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder the following September. But the two men were never charged with that crime and, prosecutors sent the case back to police for further investigation.

Fire began near Eagle Rock homeless encampment

The Los Angeles Times reported that two people at the encampment suffered minor injuries, and that a firefighter was hurt while fighting the blaze.

Prosecutors declined to file charges against another 27-year-old man, Bryan Antonio Araujocabrera, who lived in Pacoima at the time, saying that the only evidence against him was that he was a passenger in a truck that Nogueira was allegedly driving.

"Phone GPS also puts Bryan near the scene of the crime at the time of the incident, but mere presence is not enough under aiding and abetting liability," according to a charge evaluation worksheet from the District Attorney's Office.