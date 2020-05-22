Eagle Rock - Temporary signs are going up along three residential streets letting drivers know they’re sharing more of the road with pedestrians starting today.

Eagle Rock is participating in the city’s “Slow Street” program. Signs are put up along smaller roads telling drivers to slow down, and sometimes barricades are put up to turn through-streets into cul du sacs.

The program goes into effect on Friday May 22. Signs are going up along:

• Ellenwood Drive between Avenue 45 and Yosemite Drive

• Fair Park Avenue from Eagle Rock Boulevard to Maywood Avenue

• Maywood Avenue between Yosemite Drive and Chickasaw Avenue

This program -- like so many things at the moment -- traces back to the COVID-19 lockdown. With gyms and so many other recreational facility still closed or restricted, people are getting more exercise by walking around their neighborhoods, the L.A. Department of Transportation noted in its statement about the program.

Sidewalks, however, are not generally wide enough to allow six feet of distance between pedestrians who are walking past each other.

"'Slow Streets' seeks to provide more space on residential streets for people to maintain social distancing while getting out for fresh air and exercise during the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a statement from the Eagle Rock Association, which had submitted a letter earlier this month asking for a "Slow Streets" program in the neighborhood.

LADOT emphasizes, however, that people are not actually supposed to congregate in the "Slow Streets" areas. “Gathering of groups, barbequing, playing games that involve physical contact with others, or programming of any kind is prohibited," LADOT stated.

Local traffic and parking will still be allowed along these thoroughfares. Materials from LADOT and the Eagle Rock Association, however, do not indicate that any barricades are going up, or that traffic patterns will otherwise be altered or restricted.

LAist also notes there doesn’t seem to be any enforcement lined up for the "Slow Streets" rules - just the signs.

Other communities are also encouraged to apply for the “Slow Streets” program. A sponsoring organization is required.

But LADOT is reluctant to publicize the other locations that are participating, according to department spokesman Colin Sweeney. In fact, it's up to sponsoring organizations to get the word out.

“In order to prevent a situation in which Slow Streets locations become a destination for crowding, we will not be posting a list of designated Slow Streets at this time,” Sweeney said. “Neighborhood and Community Organizations that sponsor a Slow Street will individually announce Slow Streets programs as they come online. The program is designed to provide space for active-use in neighborhoods for those within walking distance.”