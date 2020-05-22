Eagle Rock - Temporary signs are going up along three residential streets letting drivers know they’re sharing more of the road with pedestrians starting today.
Eagle Rock is participating in the city’s “Slow Street” program. Signs are put up along smaller roads telling drivers to slow down, and sometimes barricades are put up to turn through-streets into cul du sacs.
The program goes into effect on Friday May 22. Signs are going up along:
• Ellenwood Drive between Avenue 45 and Yosemite Drive
• Fair Park Avenue from Eagle Rock Boulevard to Maywood Avenue
• Maywood Avenue between Yosemite Drive and Chickasaw Avenue
This program -- like so many things at the moment -- traces back to the COVID-19 lockdown. With gyms and so many other recreational facility still closed or restricted, people are getting more exercise by walking around their neighborhoods, the L.A. Department of Transportation noted in its statement about the program.
Sidewalks, however, are not generally wide enough to allow six feet of distance between pedestrians who are walking past each other.
"'Slow Streets' seeks to provide more space on residential streets for people to maintain social distancing while getting out for fresh air and exercise during the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a statement from the Eagle Rock Association, which had submitted a letter earlier this month asking for a "Slow Streets" program in the neighborhood.
LADOT emphasizes, however, that people are not actually supposed to congregate in the "Slow Streets" areas. “Gathering of groups, barbequing, playing games that involve physical contact with others, or programming of any kind is prohibited," LADOT stated.
Local traffic and parking will still be allowed along these thoroughfares. Materials from LADOT and the Eagle Rock Association, however, do not indicate that any barricades are going up, or that traffic patterns will otherwise be altered or restricted.
LAist also notes there doesn’t seem to be any enforcement lined up for the "Slow Streets" rules - just the signs.
Other communities are also encouraged to apply for the “Slow Streets” program. A sponsoring organization is required.
But LADOT is reluctant to publicize the other locations that are participating, according to department spokesman Colin Sweeney. In fact, it's up to sponsoring organizations to get the word out.
“In order to prevent a situation in which Slow Streets locations become a destination for crowding, we will not be posting a list of designated Slow Streets at this time,” Sweeney said. “Neighborhood and Community Organizations that sponsor a Slow Street will individually announce Slow Streets programs as they come online. The program is designed to provide space for active-use in neighborhoods for those within walking distance.”
Actually, this is not about accommodating more people walking during the pandemic while they are not commuting to work or otherwise driving. That is just a dishonest assertion by Garcetti, who has been planning to drastically cut back car lanes (such as making Sunset Blvd one lane in each direction) and otherwise do anything to thwart use of cars. He is exploiting the pandemic to pull the wool over people's eyes, and keeps say "temporary" when he has no intention of it being temporary.
I find it horrifying that anyone would exploit the pandemic for ulterior motives. May we please have just a little bit of honesty in this town?
He is not really planning this to be temporary. C'mon, they are talking of lifting most pandemic restrictions, going back to work, by July 4, so how much closing of streets and cost of putting up signs, and barriers at one end of the street, and regulating resident-only parking from non-residents (buy a permit for what had been free?) does it take for little other than one month? No, one month is NOT what is going on. After the month, they will say that everyone was so happy, they want to keep it. They also tell us lots and lots of people are using the bike lanes, yet anyone with eyes can see nearly no one is, yet they keep thwarting cars anyway with more and more of this stuff.
Garcetti has always operated like this. He is doing it again, and again not telling the truth. There should at least be an honest discussion of things, not a sneaking behind your back all the time and loaded down with false assertions about everyone being on board. And don't forget, if you get it done on your street, it is going to happen on lots of streets, you know, they ones you want to drive down too. I know I, for one, do not want to always have to go the wrong way on my street in order to go where I need to go, as will be the case on any street that is blocked at one end.
