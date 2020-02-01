The driver of a stolen car led authorities on a high-speed, Friday-night chase along several freeways from Eagle Rock to Commerce, where he ditched the vehicle in a Commerce Casino parking lot and ran inside.

Los Angeles police attempted to pull the driver over for reckless driving in the area of Figueroa Street and Colorado Boulevard, but the driver took off and got on the eastbound Ventura (134) Freeway in Pasadena and followed it onto the eastbound Foothill (210) Freeway, where he drove at speeds of more than 100 mph.

The driver continued eastbound on the Foothill Freeway before transitioning to the southbound San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in Duarte, then exited to the westbound Pomona (60) Freeway in El Monte, where an El Monte police SUV began to pursue the vehicle.

The suspect drove at high speeds on the Pomona Freeway then exited southbound on the Golden State (5) Freeway in East Los Angeles and exited at Eastern Avenue in Commerce and proceeded along city streets until he pulled into a Commerce Casino parking lot, ditched the vehicle and ran inside the casino.

Video from the scene showed patrons at the casino trying to direct authorities to the suspect's location.

The suspect ran into a restaurant at the casino and police were still in search of him, according to multiple media reports.