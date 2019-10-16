Eagle Rock -- The twin brothers whose restaurant once received a Kitchen Nightmares makeover by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay have closed The Capri, a longtime pizzeria and Italian restaurant.

Standing outside their restaurant on their last night in September, brothers Jeff and Jim Thiel recorded a Facebook video in which they said farewell to customers, sang Garth Brooks' Friends in Low Places and thanked Ramsay.

"Thank you Gordon Ramsay for making us not just infamous but world infamous," said Jeff Thiel.

The Capri opened in the early 1960s before its original owner sold it to the Theil's parents about twenty years ago. After their parents retired, the twins took charge of the Eagle Rock Boulevard restaurant.

Facing tough times, the brothers accepted an invitation to be appear in a 2011 episode of Kitchen Nightmares, which featured Ramsay giving often harsh advice to restaurateurs struggling to turn their businesses around. Ramsay finds a restaurant with dirty wallpaper and menus and a kitchen that is serving up microwaved meatballs and pizza that is falling apart, according to RealityTVRevisited.com.

After taking the brothers to task, Gordon has the restaurant cleaned up and the menu slimmed down. The brothers noted a big jump in business after the changes were made and continued to refine their concept, they told The Occidental, the student-run newspaper at Occidental College, in a 2016 interview.

The brothers cited family health issues for selling the business, and, according to Jeff Thiel, "we just werent making any money."

The brothers did not say who would be taking over The Capri or what if any changes they have in mind. But the twins asked customers to"please support the new owners" in a Facebook post.

"Well, we're off to Bakersfield to hang out with mom and dad for a little bit," said Jeff Thiel, "and then go out on our own and see what we can do."