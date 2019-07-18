Eagle Rock -- A man was wounded this afternoon in a shooting on Colorado Boulevard.

The victim was shot about 5:35 p.m. in the 1900 block of Colorado Boulevard and taken from the scene to a hospital, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

His condition was not immediately available, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Two male suspects were seen fleeing the location southbound in a white Honda Pilot SUV, police said.

Fox11 reported that Colorado Boulevard was shutdown between Glen Iris and Highland View avenues during the police investigation.