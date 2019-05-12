EAGLE ROCK -- People and pooches celebrated the grand opening of the Eagle Rock Dog Park on Saturday, jamming into the nearly one-acre off-leash park complete with shade canopies, walking paths and artificial turf.

Officials used the grand opening to announce they are seeking to tap into $525,000 to make other improvements to the grounds of the Eagle Rock Recreation Center, which includes the dog park, gymnasium, playing fields and other recreational facilities. Many residents have complained that the park is not accessible to the disabled and is in need of many repairs.

Officials had allocated $768,000 dog park, which has been more than 5 years in the making. It's the city's 10th off-leash dog park. “It’s been a longtime coming getting a dog park in Eagle Rock," said Councilman Jose Huizar in a statement.

“The park is a tribute to all dogs, past, present and those yet to come, as we envision it being a jewel in our neighborhood," said Matt Harrington, founder of the community-based Dogs of the Rock, in a statement.