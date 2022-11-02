Front of units in Eagle Rock Tiny Home Village

Eagle Rock -- A Tiny Home Village has been taking people off the street since the temporary homeless shelter opened in April. The reaction from neighbors, however, has been mixed.

In a Figueroa Street parking lot, 48 white, prefab cabins - equipped with beds, microwaves, A/C and heaters -- stand encircled by a freeway offramp.

Amber Follett and refrigerator with prepackaged food

Amber Follett, director of interim housing, with prepackaged food that is available 24 hours a day.
Tiny Home unit decorated for Halloween

A Tiny Home unit decorated for Halloween.
Conduits connected to white tiny home village units

Assistant Editor

Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.

