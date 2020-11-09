Eagle Rock - A 110-year-old hillside home "largely collapsed" during a fire that spread into thick vegetation on the property.
The fire broke out about 5:45 p.m. at the two-story home in the 1100 block of West Oak Grove Drive, one block west of Figueroa Street, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Nearby vegetation ignited, but the department reported at 6:30 p.m. there was no threat of a wildfire.
An hour later, the vegetation fire was extinguished, but over 100 firefighters were still conducting defensive firefighting operations at the house, which was "heavily damaged" and "largely collapsed," Humphrey said.
By 7:45 p.m., fire crews extinguished the fire, and no firefighters were injured, according to Humphrey.
"LAFD crews have no current confirmation of any person in the home at the time of the fire, though the building will be searched as mop up continues into the night," Humphrey said.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
Fire on my hill in Eagle Rock! Big explosion pic.twitter.com/nwDc4p409s— Susan Logoreci (@sooboo) November 10, 2020
#BREAKING: @LAFD has gone into defensive mode on a house/vegetation fire burning in #EagleRock. The home is fully involved in fire with crews working on exposures. #Sky2 overhead on #CBSLA. @LAFDtalk pic.twitter.com/mOeoC8wBZj— Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersTV) November 10, 2020
Smoke billowing from a fully engulfed home in #EagleRock. @LAFDcentral pic.twitter.com/msC2fVUXEP— christina heller (@CHellerTVNews) November 10, 2020
