Eagle Rock - Firefighters quickly doused a small brush fire this morning in Eagle Rock.

Firefighters were dispatched at 11:39 a.m. to 5400 block of North Dahlia Drive to handle a small, medium brush fire burning above the Ventura (134) Freeway, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

No structures were threatened, Stewart said.

