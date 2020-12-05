Eagle Rock - Firefighters quickly doused a small brush fire this morning in Eagle Rock.
Firefighters were dispatched at 11:39 a.m. to 5400 block of North Dahlia Drive to handle a small, medium brush fire burning above the Ventura (134) Freeway, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
No structures were threatened, Stewart said.
