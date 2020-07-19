FOR LEASE: Colorado Blvd Retail, Creative Office or Restaurant Space

The former Route 66 Pueblo Motel Dining Room is ready to be transformed and the potential is incredible!

Located in Eagle Rock on Colorado Blvd, the available space is appx. 3,600 SF and would make a wonderful retail store, office, creative office, restaurant, gallery, and more. There is an existing kitchen and huge, 2,000 SF basement.

Also available is a separate 600 SF retail store (former Pueblo Barber Shop) that can be combined with the Dining Room to create a total footprint of 6,200 SF! Contact Dana Coronado to schedule a private tour at 310-562-9630.

For more details contact:

Dana Coronado at IncomePropertiesLA.com

at (310)562-9630

dmendez@kw.com

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Income Properties LA