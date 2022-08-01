Eagle Rock Plaza sign

Eagle Rock -- A man who once co-owned a T-Mobile store in Eagle Rock Plaza was found guilty of running a $25 million scheme to use stolen T-Mobile employee credentials to illegally infiltrate the mobile phone company's internal computer systems to unlock its cell phones.

A jury found Argishti Khudaverdyan, 44, of Burbank, guilty late Friday of multiple felonies, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, accessing a computer to defraud and obtain value, intentionally accessing a computer without authorization to obtain information, money laundering and aggravated identity theft, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

