Eagle Rock -- A man who once co-owned a T-Mobile store in Eagle Rock Plaza was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for running a multi-million dollar scheme to use stolen employee credentials to illegally to unlock T-Mobile cell phones.
Argishti Khudaverdyan was also ordered on Monday to pay $28.5 million in restitution by U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson, according to the U.S. Attorney.
A jury in August found the 44-year-old Burbank resident guilty of multiple felonies, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, accessing a computer to defraud and obtain value, intentionally accessing a computer without authorization to obtain information, money laundering and aggravated identity theft.
A co-defendant, Alen Gharehbagloo, 43, of La Canada Flintridge, pleaded guilty in the case and is awaiting sentencing.
According to prosecutors, the pair falsely told customers that T-Mobile granted them the authority to unlock its devices so they could be used on any carrier's network.
Evidence showed that in order to gain unauthorized access to T- Mobile's protected internal computers, Khudaverdyan obtained company employees' credentials through phishing emails that appeared to be legitimate T-Mobile correspondence.
From January to June 2017, Khudaverdyan and Gharehbagloo co-owned Top Tier Solutions, a T- Mobile franchise store in the Eagle Rock Plaza.
Investigators determined that Khudaverdyan and Gharehbagloo used money earned through the scheme to pay for, among other things, properties in Burbank, Northridge and La Canada Flintridge, according to the indictment.
