Former home of Ernie Jr.’s Taco House up for grabs at $4.15 million

Eagle Rock - There is, at long last, a plan for the former site of Ernie Jr’s Taco House after it has been sitting idle for nearly a decade.

A cannabis store plans to move into in to the corner shop near the 2 Freeway and 134 Freeway Interchange. But the familiar, 51-year-old “Taco” sign will stay on the property - preserved as a historic resource.

Assistant Editor

Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.

